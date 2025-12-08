Company News for Dec 8, 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s WBD shares jumped 6.3% after Netflix, Inc. NFLX agreed to acquire its TV and film studios along with its streaming unit for $72 billion, concluding a bidding battle that had stretched on for weeks. NFLX shares fell 2.9%.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK shares slid 1.2% on the hepatitis B vaccine policy shift.

Victoria's Secret & Co.’s VSCO shares soared 18% after reporting third-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of 27 cents, much narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 60 cents.

NRG Energy, Inc.’s NRG shares lost 3.8% on utilities emerging as the worst-losing sector of the day.

