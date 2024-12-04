Company News for Dec 4, 2024

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. ( CNM ) surged 15.5% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s ( CRDO ) shares soared 47.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $0.07 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 per share.

Shares of United States Steel Corporation ( X ) tumbled 8% after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would stop the company’s purchase by Japan’s Nippon Steel.

Amazon.com, Inc.’s ( AMZN ) shares gained 1.3% after the tech giant announced a new slate of AI platforms at its annual AWS conference.

