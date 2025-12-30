Company News for Dec 30, 2025

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. ( DBRG ) shares surged 9.6% on news that SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire the company in a roughly $4 billion deal.

DBRG Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. ( RARE ) shares plunged 42.3% after the company reported disappointing Phase 3 trial results for its bone disease treatment.

RARE Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG ) shares rose 1.5% as energy stocks emerged as the top-performing sector of the day.

FANG Newmont Corporation ( NEM ) shares fell 5.6% after metals futures retreated from last week’s record highs, weighing on mining stocks, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

