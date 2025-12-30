Stocks

Company News for Dec 30, 2025

December 30, 2025

  •  DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) shares surged 9.6% on news that SoftBank Group Corp. will acquire the company in a roughly $4 billion deal.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares plunged 42.3% after the company reported disappointing Phase 3 trial results for its bone disease treatment.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares rose 1.5% as energy stocks emerged as the top-performing sector of the day.
  • Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares fell 5.6% after metals futures retreated from last week’s record highs, weighing on mining stocks, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. 

