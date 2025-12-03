Company News for Dec 3, 2025

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company PG fell 1.1% after its CFO warned that U.S. sales, in both volume and value, were weakening due to consumer caution, government-benefit suspensions and lingering fallout from a port strike.

Strategy Inc.’s MSTR shares jumped 5.8% as Bitcoin bounced back following its steepest single-day dollar drop since May 2021 on Monday.

Intel Corporation’s INTC shares soared 8.7% as investors cheered fresh speculation that the company might supply Apple Inc. AAPL chips and welcomed its planned expansion in Malaysia.

Honeywell International Inc.’s HON shares rose 1.5% on improved sentiment toward industrial automation and aerospace exposure.

