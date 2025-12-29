Company News for Dec 29, 2025

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) shares rose 1% after the company agreed to license AI chip technology from startup Groq.

NVDA Shares of Target Corporation ( TGT ) rose 3.1% after a Financial Times report said hedge fund Toms Capital Investment Management had built a significant stake in the retailer.

TGT Coupang, Inc. ( CPNG ) shares rose 6.5% after the company reassured that the cyber issue was resolved and had minimal impact, affecting only a limited set of accounts.

CPNG American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL ) shares fell 1.5% as a winter storm raised the risk of flight disruptions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.