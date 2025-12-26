Company News for Dec 26, 2025

Shares of NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA ) fell 0.3% following news that the company is planning to acquire assets from Groq, a designer of high-performance AI accelerator chips, for $20 billion in cash.

NVDA NIKE Inc.’s ( NKE ) shares surged 4.6% after Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ), bought $3 million of its shares.

NKE AAPL Dynavax Technologies Corp.’s ( DVAX ) shares soared 38.2% after Sanofi ( SNY ) decided to acquire it in a deal with a total equity value of roughly $2.2 billion.

DVAX SNY Shares of Intel Corp. ( INTC ) fell 0.5% following news that NVIDIA has stopped testing manufacturing chips using Intel's 18A production process.





