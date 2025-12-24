Company News for Dec 24, 2025

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO ) climbed 7.3% after the U.S. FDA approved its drug GLP-1 pill for the treatment of overweight or obesity.

NVO Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.’s ( HII ) shares rose 0.3% following the U.S. government’s plan for a new "Trump class" of battleships, larger, faster and "100 times more powerful" than any previously built.

HII ServiceNow Inc.’s ( NOW ) shares fell 1.5% following the company’s decision to acquire cybersecurity startup Armis for $7.75 billion in cash.

NOW Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( ZIM ) surged 5.8% following news that the board is evaluating several potential acquisitions.



Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.