Company News for Dec 22, 2025

Shares of FedEx Corp. ( FDX ) rose 0.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.82 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.07 per share.

FDX HEICO Corp.’s ( HEI ) shares surged 5.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.33, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 per share.

HEI Carnival Corp. & plc ( CCL ) shares climbed 9.8% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $0.34, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share.

CCL Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. ( CAG ) fell 2.5% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted revenues of $2,979.10 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,989.66 million.

