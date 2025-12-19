Company News for Dec 19, 2025

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( DRI ) rose 1.8% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 $3,102.1 million, surpassing the consensus mark of $3,084 million.

DRI Cintas Corporation’s ( CTAS ) shares gained 1.3% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 per share.

CTAS Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. ( MLKN ) jumped 7.9% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.43 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.

MLKN Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s ( EPAC ) shares declined 8.8% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.

