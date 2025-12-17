Company News for Dec 17, 2025

Shares of Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) declined 3.4% after the drugmaker gave weak guidance for 2026, citing weak sales of Covid-19 products.

PFE The Kraft Heinz Company’s ( KHC ) shares gained 0.7% after the company declared that former Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane will take charge as the chief executive officer in 2026, as it gears up to split into two separate entities.

KHC Ford Motor Company’s ( F ) shares advanced 0.2% after the carmaker shared its restructuring plans and raised its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.

F Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL ) rose 1% after the company said that it has filed an application to set up PayPal Bank.

