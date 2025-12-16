Company News for Dec 16, 2025

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW ) plunged 11.5% following reports that the company has initiated talks with cybersecurity firm Armis to acquire it for $7 billion.

NOW iRobot Corporation’s ( IRBT ) shares plunged 72.7% after the company filed for bankruptcy protection over the weekend.

IRBT Shares of Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) jumped 3.6% after CEO Elon Musk said that the company has started testing its robotaxis without safety monitors in the passenger seat in the front.

TSLA Shares of Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) fell 0.8% on the broader tech decline.

