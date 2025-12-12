Company News for Dec 12, 2025

Ciena Corporation’s CIEN shares jumped 9.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 91 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC PL soared 35% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $81.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.9 million.

Adobe Inc.’s ADBE shares rose 2.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $5.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39.

The Walt Disney Company’s DIS shares rose 2.4% after the company announced a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI.

