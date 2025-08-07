Company News for Aug 7, 2025

Shares of Shopify Inc. ( SHOP ) soared 22% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.28 per share.

Wix.com Ltd.’s ( WIX ) shares gained 0.3% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.28 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75 per share.

Shares of CDW Corporation ( CDW ) rose 0.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.6 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49 per share.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.’s ( VSH ) shares plummeted 14.1% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 loss of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $0.02 per share.

