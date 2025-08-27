Company News for Aug 27, 2025

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia ( BNS ) jumped 7.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 per share.

Semtech Corporation’s ( SMTC ) shares soared 15.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.41 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.4 per share.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company ( LLY ) gained 5.9% after the company said that its experimental drug cut body weight in diabetes patients by 10.5%.

EchoStar Corporation’s ( SATS ) shares surged 70.3% after AT&T Inc. ( T ) said it will buy certain wireless spectrum licenses from the company for $23 billion.

