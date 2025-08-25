Company News for Aug 25, 2025

Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI ) soared 30.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 per share.

Ross Stores, Inc.’s ( ROST ) shares gained 1.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.56 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 per share.

Shares of Zoom Communications Inc. ( ZM ) surged 12.7% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share.

Intuit Inc.’s ( INTU ) shares declined 5% after the company projected its first-quarter revenue growth that missed analysts’ expectations, citing sluggish results from its Mailchimp marketing business.

