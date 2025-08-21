Company News for Aug 21, 2025

Analog Devices, Inc.’s ADI shares gained 6.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.88 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of Target Corporation TGT plunged 6.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09.

Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares slid 1.8% on discretionary stocks having a losing session.

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX rose 2.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.

Free Report: 3 Software Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Software stocks are poised to catapult higher in the coming months (and years) thanks to several factors, especially the explosive growth of AI. Zacks' urgent report reveals 3 top software stocks to own right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.