Company News for Aug 21, 2025

August 21, 2025 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Analog Devices, Inc.’s ADI shares gained 6.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $2.88 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.75 billion.
  • Shares of Target Corporation TGT plunged 6.3% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN shares slid 1.8% on discretionary stocks having a losing session.
  • Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX rose 2.7% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01.

