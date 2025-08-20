Company News for Aug 20, 2025

Medtronic plc’s MDT shares slid 3.1% on the announcement that the company would add two new directors to its board.

Shares of Premier, Inc. PINC jumped 7.3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 46 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents.

Prologis, Inc.’s PLD shares gained 5.1% on real estate stocks having a winning session.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW rose 3.1% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 95 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents.

