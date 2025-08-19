Company News for Aug 19, 2025

First Solar, Inc.’s FSLR shares jumped 9.7% on the U.S. Treasury Department's unveiling of new and less restrictive than expected federal tax subsidy rules for solar and wind projects.

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. META slid 2.3% as the company revealed it plans to price its upcoming display-equipped smart glasses lower than anticipated.

Intel Corporation’s INTC shares fell 3.7% after reports that the U.S. government may convert $10.9 billion in Chips Act grants into a 10% equity stake, sparking dilution concerns.

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. EA fell 3.2% on the communication services sector losing out in the day.

