Company News for Aug 18, 2025

Applied Materials, Inc.’s AMAT shares tumbled 14.1% after it issued a grim sales and profit outlook, stoking concerns that the U.S.-China trade dispute was hampering demand.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH jumped 12% on Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (BRK.A) announcement of a $1.6 billion stake, signaling strong investor confidence amid the company's recent challenges.

Wells Fargo & Company’s WFC shares fell 2.9% on financial stocks, losing out in the session.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company LLY gained 2.7% on reports emerging that a major collaboration deal worth up to $1.3 billion with Superluminal Medicines to develop obesity and cardiometabolic treatments was in the cards.

