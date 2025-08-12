Company News for Aug 12, 2025

Micron Technology Inc.’s ( MU ) shares surged 4.1% after the company raised its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings per share and revenue guidance.

Shares of AAON Inc. ( AAON ) plunged 10.5% after reporting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31 per share.

Legend Biotech Corp.’s ( LEGN ) shares fell 2.1% after posting second-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $0.34 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $.22 per share.

Shares of Franco-Nevada Corp. ( FNV ) rose 2.4% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share.

