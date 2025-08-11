Stocks

Company News for Aug 11, 2025

August 11, 2025 — 04:15 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.’s (GILD) shares jumped 8.3% after posting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 per share.
  • Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) plunged 38.6% after the company posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. 
  • Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) shares tumbled 6.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $.95 per share.
  • Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) climbed 7.7% after reporting second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. 

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Trade Desk (TTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GILD
TXRH
GEN
TTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.