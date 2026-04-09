Company News for Apr 9, 2026

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. ( DAL ) jumped 3.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

DAL RPM International Inc.’s ( RPM ) shares surged 12.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $0.57 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.

RPM Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. ( NRIX ) declined 4.6% after the company reported a first-quarter 2026 loss of $0.79 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.76 per share.

NRIX Levi Strauss & Co.’s ( LEVI ) shares soared 10.7% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $0.42 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPM International Inc. (RPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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