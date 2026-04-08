Company News for Apr 8, 2026

Shares of Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) declined 2.1% following a report that the iPhone maker’s much-awaited foldable phone is facing engineering challenges.

AAPL Intel Corporation’s ( INTC ) shares jumped 4.3% after the company announced that it would join Elon Musk's Terafab AI chip project, teaming up with SpaceX, Tesla ( TSLA ) and xAI.

INTC TSLA Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) climbed 9.4% after the U.S. government said it would boost payments to private insurers providing Medicare Advantage plans for seniors, higher than the almost unchanged adjustment suggested earlier.

UNH Exxon Mobil Corporation’s ( XOM ) shares gained 0.4% as global oil prices surged.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.