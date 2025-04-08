Company News for Apr 8, 2025

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA added 3.5% as tech stocks recovered from overselling.

Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA slid 2.6% despite Elon Musk distancing himself from the Trump tariff policies.

Shares of Middlesex Water Company MSEX lost 3.4% on utilities emerging as one of the worst losing sectors of the day.

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta VTMX plunged 5.9% on real estate losing out in the session.

