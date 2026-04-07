Company News for Apr 7, 2026

- Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) surged 32.3% after Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) agreed to buy the drugmaker for $2.9 billion, or $53 per share in cash.
- Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) jumped 3.2% on the broader semiconductor rally.
- Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) shares gained 1.2% on the broader tech rally.
- Shares of Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) advanced 3.3% on the broader semiconductor rally.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include
Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience
Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip
Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market
Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth
Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.See Our Newest 5 Stocks Set to Double Picks >>
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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.