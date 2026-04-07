Stocks

Company News for Apr 7, 2026

April 07, 2026 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) surged 32.3% after Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) agreed to buy the drugmaker for $2.9 billion, or $53 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) jumped 3.2% on the broader semiconductor rally. 
  • Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) shares gained 1.2% on the broader tech rally. 
  • Shares of Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) advanced 3.3% on the broader semiconductor rally. 

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

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Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

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Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MU
SNDK
NBIX
SLNO

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