Company News for Apr 6, 2026

Shares of Lindsay Corporation ( LNN ) plummeted 12.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 per share.

LNN Carnival Corporation & plc’s ( CCL ) shares slid 0.9% after Trump’s comments failed to give a clear picture of when the Iran conflict will end, pushing oil prices higher.

CCL Shares of General Motors Company ( GM ) declined 3.3% after the company said late Wednesday that the carmaker’s first-quarter 2026 sales declined 9.7%.

GM United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s ( UAL ) shares tumbled 3% as oil prices surged owing to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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