Company News for Apr 4, 2025

RH’s ( RH ) shares plunged 40.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91.

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. ( LW ) jumped 10% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.10, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87.

Acuity Inc.’s ( AYI ) shares tumbled 3.4% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1,006.30 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,022.63 million.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. ( MSM ) plummeted 5.2% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $891.72 million, underperforming the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $898.71 million.

