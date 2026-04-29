Company News for Apr 29, 2026

General Motors Co.’s ( GM ) shares rose 1.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 per share.

GM Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. ( KO ) surged 3.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.

KO Shares of Centene Corp. ( CNC ) soared 14% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 per share.

CNC Incyte Corp.’s ( INCY ) shares gained 2.1% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.

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CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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