Stocks

Company News for Apr 29, 2026

April 29, 2026 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • General Motors Co.’s (GM) shares rose 1.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.70 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 per share.
  • Shares of The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) surged 3.9% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.
  • Shares of Centene Corp. (CNC) soared 14% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $3.37 per share, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 per share.
  • Incyte Corp.’s (INCY) shares gained 2.1% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share. 

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

KO
INCY
GM
CNC

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