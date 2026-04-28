Company News for Apr 28, 2026

Domino's Pizza, Inc.’s DPZ shares plunged 8.8% after reporting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29.

Shares of Organon & Co. OGN soared 16.9% after the company officially confirmed a $11.75 billion merger with India-based Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA gained 4% after a similar jump in the session before on tech optimism.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s ARLP shares rose 2.2% after reporting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $516 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $504.4 million.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Organon & Co. (OGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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