Company News for Apr 24, 2026

- Honeywell International Inc. (HON) shares fell 2.6% after reporting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $9.14 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.28%.
- Shares of Sanofi (SNY) rose 1.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 per share.
- Ryder System, Inc. (R) shares rose 6.6% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 per share.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) shares rose 7.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share.
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Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report
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Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
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