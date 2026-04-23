Company News for Apr 23, 2026

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ( ASTS ) shares rose 5.8% after securing Federal Communications Commission approval for its satellite-based cellular broadband plan.

ASTS Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) shares fell 4.6% after the announcement of CEO Corie Barry stepping down.

BBY Adobe Inc. ( ADBE ) shares rose 3.5% after the company approved a $25 billion stock buyback program.

ADBE Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX ) shares rose 11.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $5.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.37%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.