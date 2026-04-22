Company News for Apr 22, 2026

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) rose 0.6% after agreeing to invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic as part of an expanded AI infrastructure deal.

AMZN Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) shares fell 2.5% following news that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on Sept. 1.

AAPL Halliburton Company ( HAL ) shares rose 4% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.

HAL Tractor Supply Company ( TSCO ) shares plunged 11.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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