Stocks

Company News for Apr 22, 2026

April 22, 2026 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) rose 0.6% after agreeing to invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic as part of an expanded AI infrastructure deal.
  • Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares fell 2.5% following news that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on Sept. 1.
  • Halliburton Company (HALshares rose 4% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.
  • Tractor Supply Company (TSCOshares plunged 11.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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