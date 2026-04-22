Company News for Apr 22, 2026

- Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) rose 0.6% after agreeing to invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic as part of an expanded AI infrastructure deal.
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares fell 2.5% following news that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on Sept. 1.
- Halliburton Company (HAL) shares rose 4% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.
- Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) shares plunged 11.7% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.