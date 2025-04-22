Company News for Apr 22, 2025

Shares of Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) rose 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $6.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.69 per share.

BancFirst Corporation’s ( BANF ) shares jumped 3.2% after the company reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.67 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 per share.

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. ( INDB ) declined 2.2% after the company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 per share.

Alphabet Inc.’s ( GOOGL ) shares fell 2.3% after a federal judge ruled last week that the company holds an illegal monopoly in online advertising markets.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BancFirst Corporation (BANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.