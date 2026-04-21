Stocks

Company News for Apr 21, 2026

April 21, 2026 — 04:35 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • TopBuild Corp. (BLD) shares jumped 19.4% following a $17 billion acquisition agreement with QXO, Inc. (QXO). 
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) shares fell 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.4 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share.
  • COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares jumped 42% after Donald Trump issued an executive order to expand access to psychedelic mental health treatments. 
  • Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) fell 0.04% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.3 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QXO, Inc. (QXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Stocks mentioned

CLF
BOH
BLD
CMPS
QXO

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