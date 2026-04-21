Company News for Apr 21, 2026

TopBuild Corp. ( BLD ) shares jumped 19.4% following a $17 billion acquisition agreement with QXO, Inc. ( QXO ).

BLD QXO Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF ) shares fell 2.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.4 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 per share.

CLF COMPASS Pathways plc ( CMPS ) shares jumped 42% after Donald Trump issued an executive order to expand access to psychedelic mental health treatments.

CMPS Bank of Hawaii Corporation ( BOH ) fell 0.04% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.3 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QXO, Inc. (QXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.