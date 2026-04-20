Company News for Apr 20, 2026

Regions Financial Corporation ( RF ) shares rose 0.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share.

RF Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY ) rose 8.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share.

ALLY Badger Meter, Inc. ( BMI ) fell 24.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 per share.

BMI Truist Financial Corporation ( TFC ) rose 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share.



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Regions Financial Corporation (RF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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