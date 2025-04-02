Company News for Apr 2, 2025

PVH Corp.’s ( PVH ) shares jumped 8.2% after the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.27, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19.

Shares of Progress Software Corp. ( PRGS ) climbed 12.1% after posting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.31, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04.

Roblox Corp.’s ( RBLX ) shares surged 4.6% following its agreement with Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) to scale immersive advertising through the launch of rewarded video ads.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. ( HIMS ) rallied 5.1% after its decision to sell Eli Lilly and Co.’s ( LLY ) weight loss drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro on its platform.

