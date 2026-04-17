Company News for Apr 17, 2026

PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP ) shares rose 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share.

PEP Shares of U.S. Bancorp ( USB ) fell 1.6% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 revenues of $7,288 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,306.37 million.

USB Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW ) tumbled 7.6% after reporting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $6,482 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,515.69 million.

SCHW KeyCorp’s ( KEY ) shares rose 0.5% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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