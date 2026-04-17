Stocks

Company News for Apr 17, 2026

April 17, 2026 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) shares rose 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 per share.
  • Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB) fell 1.6% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 revenues of $7,288 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7,306.37 million.
  • Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) tumbled 7.6% after reporting first-quarter 2026 revenues of $6,482 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,515.69 million.
  • KeyCorp’s (KEY) shares rose 0.5% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. 

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

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PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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