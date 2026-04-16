Company News for Apr 16, 2026

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s ( LYV ) shares plummeted 6.3% following a report that a New York jury found the company to have enjoyed an illegal monopoly over concerts and ticketing.

LYV Shares of Caterpillar Inc. ( CAT ) tumbled 3% following Bloomberg report that the company acquired the self-driving electric tractor company Monarch Tractor.

CAT Shares of Snap Inc. ( SNAP ) climbed 7.9% after the company decided to retrench 1,000 manpower.

SNAP The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s ( PNC ) shares rose 0.4% after posting first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 per share.



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The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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