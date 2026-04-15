Company News for Apr 15, 2026

Johnson & Johnson’s ( JNJ ) shares rose 0.9% after the company reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.70 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67.

JNJ Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC ) tumbled 5.7% after the company posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58.

WFC Shares of Albertsons Co. Inc. ( ACI ) fell 3% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $20,252.20 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20,467.06 million.

ACI Novo Nordisk A/S’ ( NVO ) shares gained 3.5% after the company entered into an agreement with OpenAI to “bring new and better treatment options to patients faster.”





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Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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