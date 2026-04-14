Company News for Apr 14, 2026

- Sandisk Corp.’s (SNDK) shares surged 11.8% as the stock is set to join the Nasdaq 100 Index on April 20, 2026.
- Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) climbed 12.5% following positive phase 2 clinical trial data of its blood cancer therapy.
- Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) tumbled 4.4% following news that its CEO Sean Connolly will step down effective May 31.
- Oracle Corp.’s (ORCL) shares jumped 12.7% after the company unveiled its Oracle Utilities Opower AI-driven platform at its Customer Edge Summit.
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.See
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