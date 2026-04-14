Company News for Apr 14, 2026

Sandisk Corp.’s ( SNDK ) shares surged 11.8% as the stock is set to join the Nasdaq 100 Index on April 20, 2026.

SNDK Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. ( ALLO ) climbed 12.5% following positive phase 2 clinical trial data of its blood cancer therapy.

ALLO Shares of Conagra Brands Inc. ( CAG ) tumbled 4.4% following news that its CEO Sean Connolly will step down effective May 31.

CAG Oracle Corp.’s ( ORCL ) shares jumped 12.7% after the company unveiled its Oracle Utilities Opower AI-driven platform at its Customer Edge Summit.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

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Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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