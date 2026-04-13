Company News for Apr 13, 2026

CoreWeave Inc. ( CRWV ) shares jumped 10.9% after entering into a multi-year agreement with Anthropic to provide its AI cloud computing platform for the latter’s AI models.

CRWV Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. ( TSM ) rose 1.4% after its first-quarter 2026 revenues surged 35% year-over-year to reach around $35.6 billion.

TSM Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. ( LITE ) were up 0.4% after Bloomberg reported citing its CEO that the company’s products are booked through 2027 on a solid AI buildout globally.

LITE Amazon.com Inc.’s ( AMZN ) shares advanced 2% after its CEO Andy Jassy said that the company is considering the sale of its own AI processors to third parties.



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