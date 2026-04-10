Company News for Apr 10, 2026

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company ( SMPL ) plunged 18.1% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $326.01 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344.8 million.

SMPL Constellation Brands, Inc.’s ( STZ ) shares jumped 8.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.9 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 per share.

STZ Shares of Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD ) tumbled 8% after the company reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 loss of $0.36 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.1 per share.

APLD Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s ( AMD ) shares gained 2.1% on the broader semiconductor rally.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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