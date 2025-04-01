Stocks

Company News for Apr 1, 2025

April 01, 2025 — 05:31 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

  • Stellantis N.V.’s (STLA) shares fell 1.1% on concerns of President Donald Trump’s proposed reciprocal tariffs on non-U.S. automakers.
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.7% on concerns of its slower-than-expected roll out of new EV Model Y.
  • Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s (COOP) shares jumped 14.5% following the news that Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) will acquire it in an all-stock transaction for $9.4 billion. 
  • Shares of Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML) tumbled 9.6% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.08, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $0.06. 

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention. 

See them now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvestingHow to Invest
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
RKT
COOP
STLA
SGML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.