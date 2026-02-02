Compal Electronics, BeyondAI Join To Deliver Total Enterprise AI Solution

(RTTNews) - Compal Electronics and BeyondAI announced a partnership to deliver a Total Enterprise AI Solution built on a validated high-performance server platform, purpose-designed for the scale, complexity, and mission-critical demands of the LNG sector. At LNG2026 in Doha, the companies will jointly present a complete Enterprise AI operating architecture that moves toward a truly industrialized AI platform. At LNG2026, all Enterprise AI solutions from BeyondAI will operate live on Compal's server platform, the SX420-2A, positioning it as the infrastructure backbone of the Total Enterprise AI Solution.

AJ Abdallat, CEO of BeyondAI, said: "Our collaboration with Compal brings that vision into an on-premises offering that allows organizations to deploy trusted AI systems they can operate, govern, and scale inside their own environments."

