Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODGF) Price Target Increased by 7.98% to 79.26

The average one-year price target for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTC:CODGF) has been revised to 79.26 / share. This is an increase of 7.98% from the prior estimate of 73.40 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.12 to a high of 95.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.84% from the latest reported closing price of 62.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODGF is 0.43%, a decrease of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 68,659K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,061K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,056K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 1.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,698K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 7.78% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 3,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,031K shares, representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 3.72% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 3,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,030K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 2,990K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,966K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODGF by 5.88% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

