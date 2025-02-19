$COMP stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$COMP stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $62,821,920 of trading volume.

$COMP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $COMP:

$COMP insiders have traded $COMP stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EXCALIBUR (CAYMAN) LTD SVF has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,500,000 shares for an estimated $110,100,000 .

. ROBERT L. REFFKIN (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 6,038,812 shares for an estimated $37,557,947 .

. PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,811 shares for an estimated $53,131.

$COMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $COMP stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

