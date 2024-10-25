CommVault Systems Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVLT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for CommVault Systems.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $99,460, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $334,703.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $150.0 for CommVault Systems, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CommVault Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CommVault Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

CommVault Systems 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVLT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.8 $1.5 $3.2 $150.00 $116.8K 130 501 CVLT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $13.2 $11.7 $12.5 $130.00 $62.4K 4 50 CVLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.8 $5.8 $145.00 $49.8K 1 86 CVLT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.6 $4.1 $4.6 $125.00 $45.9K 92 100 CVLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $150.00 $41.5K 130 135

About CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CommVault Systems, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CommVault Systems With a trading volume of 109,761, the price of CVLT is up by 1.26%, reaching $134.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

