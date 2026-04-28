CommVault Systems, Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.65 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $30.99 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.42 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $311.69 million from $275.04 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.65 Mln. vs. $30.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $311.69 Mln vs. $275.04 Mln last year.

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