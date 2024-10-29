CommVault Systems, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $15.6 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $13.01 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.6 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $233.278 million from $200.997 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $15.6 Mln. vs. $13.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $233.278 Mln vs. $200.997 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $243-$247 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $952-$957 Mln

