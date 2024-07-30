CommVault Systems, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.53 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $12.63 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, CommVault Systems, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.40 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $224.67 million from $198.15 million last year.

CommVault Systems, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $18.53 Mln. vs. $12.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.41 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $224.67 Mln vs. $198.15 Mln last year.

